Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
The ChopChop Family Cookbook
Real Food to Cook and Eat Together; 150+ Super-Delicious, Nutritious Recipes
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 4, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
This colorful, easy-to-follow, beginner cookbook from ChopChop Family magazine, a James Beard award-winning publication with a mission to get families to cook real food together, features more than 150 recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Specially designed to appeal to both adults and kids in budget- and time-strapped families, the recipes include favorites like Overnight Oatmeal, Double Vegetable Fried Rice, Free Form Lasagna, and One-Ingredient Banana Ice Cream, along with simple cooking and meal-prep instructions. The book is packed with inspiring introductions to popular whole foods, such as All About Carrots (or Broccoli or Kale!), kitchen skills, such as How to Chop an Onion or Cook Rice (and why brown rice is better than white rice), Mix & Match charts (sandwiches, smoothies, and beyond), and nutrition sidebar (What are Omega-3’s anyway?). Every page of this rich resource is designed to help families develop the know-how and confidence to cook with whole foods and the many benefits of making and eating homemade meals together.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
“From the people who know kids’ cooking best, the most wonderful family-friendly cookbook in years.”—Mark Bittman, author of How to Cook Everything
“What a fresh, colorful, inviting book! There are so many compelling ideas - accessible, appealing, and joyfully doable. The explanations take just the right tone, so that children and their grownups will fall in love with cooking while learning both techniques and nutrition wisdom. I can't wait to try some of these myself. Well-done!”—Mollie Katzen, author of Moosewood Cookbook and the children's classic, Pretend Soup
“I can’t say enough good things about the The ChopChop Family Cookbook! It offers kids and families everything they need to start cooking together—delicious and diverse recipes, easy-to-follow instructions, and lots of informative and interesting food facts. The book never talks down to kids or treats recipes like they’re set in stone, instead empowering young chefs to experiment and improvise after they’ve mastered basic skills. I can’t think of a better cookbook to teach this important life skill, setting children up for a lifetime of healthy, happy eating.”—Bettina Elias Siegel, author of Kid Food: The Challenge of Feeding Children in a Highly Processed World