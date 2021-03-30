Zen Parenting
Zen Parenting

Caring for Ourselves and Our Children in an Unpredictable World

by

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781549190568

USD: $25.98  /  CAD: $32.98

ON SALE: February 1st 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Family & Relationships / Parenting

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
How parents can recognize their own energy and intention to effectively teach and support their children.​

It's so easy to fall into the trap of parenting without real awareness, relying on other peoples' ideas and values or outdated child‑rearing techniques. By developing self‑understanding, then parenting from a more mindful state, we can raise our kids well and appreciate them more. 

Zen Parenting advocates mindfulness, calm, and self‑regulation at a time when all parents desperately need it. Adams discusses everyday parenting issues like sibling fights, peer pressure, stress from school, finances, and more, and offers concrete examples and strategies to help readers parent deliberately, paying attention to the relationships they're creating with their children so connection becomes the primary focus. All parents right now can benefit from pausing before speaking (and, frankly, speaking less), taking a breath and applying the Zen Parenting principles.

