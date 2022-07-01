Description

A REESE WITHERSPOON x HELLO SUNSHINE BOOK CLUB YA PICK

Recipient of the 2021 Pura Belpré Young Adult Author Medal



One of BuzzFeed's Must-Read YA Books of 2020

A Best Book of the Year: Cosmopolitan * Kirkus Reviews * SheReads * New York Public Library



“An engrossing #OwnVoices novel.”

—PopSugar



“This book will set your dreams on fire . . . It’s fabulous.”

— Reese Witherspoon



A powerful contemporary YA for fans of The Poet X and I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter set in Argentina, about a rising soccer star who must put everything on the line—even her blooming love story—to follow her dreams.



In Rosario, Argentina, Camila Hassan lives a double life.



At home, she is a careful daughter, living within her mother’s narrow expectations, in her rising-soccer-star brother’s shadow, and under the abusive rule of her short-tempered father.



On the field, she is La Furia, a powerhouse of skill and talent. When her team qualifies for the South American tournament, Camila gets the chance to see just how far those talents can take her. In her wildest dreams, she’d get an athletic scholarship to a North American university.



But the path ahead isn’t easy. Her parents don’t know about her passion. They wouldn’t allow a girl to play fútbol—and she needs their permission to go any farther. And the boy she once loved is back in town. Since he left, Diego has become an international star, playing in Italy for the renowned team Juventus. Camila doesn’t have time to be distracted by her feelings for him. Things aren’t the same as when he left: she has her own passions and ambitions now, and La Furia cannot be denied. As her life becomes more complicated, Camila is forced to face her secrets and make her way in a world with no place for the dreams and ambition of a girl like her.



Filled with authentic details and the textures of day-to-day life in Argentina, heart-soaring romance, and breathless action on the pitch, Furia is the story of a girl’s journey to make her life her own.

