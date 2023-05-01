If I Promise You Wings

About the Author

A. K. Small is the author of Bright Burning Stars, now a major motion picture called Birds of Paradise. She was born in Paris, France. At five years old, she studied classical dance with the legendary Max Bozzoni, then later with Daniel Franck and Monique Arabian at the famous Académie Chaptal. At thirteen, she moved to the United States, where she danced with the Pacific Northwest Ballet for one summer and with the Richmond Ballet Student Company for several years. She’s a graduate of the College of William and Mary and has an MFA in fiction from Vermont College of Fine Arts. When she’s not writing, she spends time with her husband, her puppy, and her three daughters, and practices yoga.

Learn more about this author