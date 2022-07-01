Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Sugaring Off
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Sugaring Off

by Gillian French

Regular Price $17.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

Hardcover
ebook Audiobook Download Unabridged
Hardcover
ebook Audiobook Download Unabridged

Regular Price $17.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 1, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Nov 1, 2022

Page Count

352 Pages

Publisher

algonquin-young-readers

ISBN-13

9781643752709

Genre

Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Thrillers & Suspense / General

Description

A dazzling and evocative novel about love and loss—with a dash of thrilling mystery—for fans of Mindy McGinnis and Courtney Summers. 

Owl has always been her freest self in the mountains, tracking, hiking, and exploring the steep forested acres of her aunt and uncle’s maple sugar farm. They never speak of the childhood tragedy that left her partially deaf and sent her father to jail. All Owl wants is to stay safe at the farm, her favorite place in the world, her refuge from those who would treat her differently. 

Owl’s sheltered existence is blown wide open by Cody—the magnetic, dangerous young man hired to help with the season’s sugaring off. Cody seems to see the real her, to look past her hearing loss in a way no one else does. Together, they find comfort in their similarities and exhilaration in their differences, and risk a romance their families are desperate to stop. 

But then Owl hears her father will be released from prison, and a seemingly motiveless murder shakes the foundations of her small town. When the crime draws all eyes to Cody, Owl realized he is in far more serious trouble than anyone knows—and it’s followed him to her mountain.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

"As in French’s other books, she treats her working-class characters with compassion but not preciousness, with a third-person narration that shows the complications of small-town life without exploiting it for drama.”—The Bulletin of the Center for Children’s Books
"Paced with the smoothness of flowing maple sugar, this book is to be savored."—SLJ
"As ever, French weaves her storylines deftly…By the time a thriller plot kicks in, readers will be thoroughly embedded."—Kirkus Reviews
"At turns lyrical and stark, Sugaring Off is a foray into the wilderness of New Hampshire’s mountains, a sensitive portrait of coming of age in rural America, and a spine-tingling thriller. Gillian French, like Delia Owens and Kristin Hannah, weaves her characters and the natural world they inhabit together masterfully."—Cameron Kelly Rosenblum, author of The Stepping Off Place, a Kirkus Best Book of 2020
"A work of great beauty. Part mystery, part a story of love and loss, it’s all heart."—Betty Culley, award-winning author of Three Things I Know Are True
Read More Read Less