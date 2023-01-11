Free shipping on orders $35+

Gillian French

Gillian French is the author of five novels for teens: GritThe Door to JanuaryThe Lies They TellThe Missing Season, and Sugaring Off. Her books have been finalists for an Edgar Award, a Bram Stoker Award, and an International Thriller Award, and have won a Lupine Award and two Maine Literary Awards. She lives with her husband and sons in Maine, where she's perpetually at work on her next novel. Visit her online at gillianfrench.com.
