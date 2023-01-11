Free shipping on orders $35+
Gillian French is the author of five novels for teens: Grit, The Door to January, The Lies They Tell, The Missing Season, and Sugaring Off. Her books have been finalists for an Edgar Award, a Bram Stoker Award, and an International Thriller Award, and have won a Lupine Award and two Maine Literary Awards. She lives with her husband and sons in Maine, where she's perpetually at work on her next novel. Visit her online at gillianfrench.com.Read More
