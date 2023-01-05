Free shipping on $35+
Shopping Cart
A Pretty Implausible Premise
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 26, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
An unforgettable story of loss and love for fans of Jandy Nelson and Nina LaCour.
When Hattie and Presley meet, it’s basically love at first sight. Head-spinning, can’t-stop-thinking-about-each-other feelings. Their instant connection seems, at first, implausible. It starts to seem impossible when they realize everything they have in common: both are grieving, living in worlds haunted by ghosts; both have a difficult relationship with one of their parents; and both were forced to give up on their Olympic dreams. Hattie and Presley find comfort in each other, but like the wildfires that surround their California town, the trauma that haunts their pasts can’t be held off for long. Can they help each other move through it without breaking apart?
A Pretty Implausible Premise is an immersive, romantic novel about grief, forgiveness, and the power of first love.
When Hattie and Presley meet, it’s basically love at first sight. Head-spinning, can’t-stop-thinking-about-each-other feelings. Their instant connection seems, at first, implausible. It starts to seem impossible when they realize everything they have in common: both are grieving, living in worlds haunted by ghosts; both have a difficult relationship with one of their parents; and both were forced to give up on their Olympic dreams. Hattie and Presley find comfort in each other, but like the wildfires that surround their California town, the trauma that haunts their pasts can’t be held off for long. Can they help each other move through it without breaking apart?
A Pretty Implausible Premise is an immersive, romantic novel about grief, forgiveness, and the power of first love.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
Praise for You Are the Everything:
“This is good choice for those who enjoyed E. Lockhart’s We Were Liars or books with pieces that only fit together after a surprising ending. Fans of unreliable narrators and twist endings will clamor for this story of romance and survival.” —School Library Journal, starred review
“Philosophical readers will find much to love here; Rivers picks apart the nuances of friendship and romance, with their attendant loyalties and conflicts . . . You Are the Everything is an unusual and compelling novel that skillfully plays with narrative perspective.” —Booklist, starred review
“Well-written and emotionally resonant, this is an unusual and poignant story . . . that explores unfulfilled dreams and ideas of what might have been.” —Kirkus Reviews
"If you're looking for a contemporary romance that's different from any other book you've ever read, this one is for you.” —Young Adult Books Central
“This is good choice for those who enjoyed E. Lockhart’s We Were Liars or books with pieces that only fit together after a surprising ending. Fans of unreliable narrators and twist endings will clamor for this story of romance and survival.” —School Library Journal, starred review
“Philosophical readers will find much to love here; Rivers picks apart the nuances of friendship and romance, with their attendant loyalties and conflicts . . . You Are the Everything is an unusual and compelling novel that skillfully plays with narrative perspective.” —Booklist, starred review
“Well-written and emotionally resonant, this is an unusual and poignant story . . . that explores unfulfilled dreams and ideas of what might have been.” —Kirkus Reviews
"If you're looking for a contemporary romance that's different from any other book you've ever read, this one is for you.” —Young Adult Books Central