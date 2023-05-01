Go to Hachette Book Group home

If I Promise You Wings

By A.K. Small

Hold Still meets You've Reached Sam in this lyrical YA novel about one young woman's journey through the Paris fashion scene as she chases promises, overcomes grief, and falls in love.

Seventeen-year-old Alix Leclaire dreams of becoming a renowned feather artist, creating statement pieces that define glamour and high fashion. As an intern at Paris’s premier feather boutique, trained by the alluring Raven, she works with the staff to construct wings for the dancers at the Moulin Rouge.
 
But with every feather she sews, the grief Alix has been evading looms. Her best friend, Jeanne, died months ago and ever since, Alix has felt compelled to live as Jeanne did, taking risks she never would have before. Alix begins stealing feathers for her own use—a serious offense at the boutique—and loses herself in a passionate affair with Raven, who makes her his muse. Even when Blaise, an old schoolmate, offers solace and healing, she pushes him away.
 
Echoing the chaos and division in her heart, the wings that Alix creates take on a frightening and wild beauty. Living like Jeanne has given her everything she ever wanted—but at the risk of losing it all.

  • "If I Promise You Wings is a beautiful masterpiece—vivid, immersive, and a heart-wrenching depiction of grief and healing. A. K. Small has written absolute magic."—Rachael Lippincott, New York Times bestselling author of Five Feet Apart
  • "A. K. Small is a conjurer of precise beauty. If I Promise You Wings is an exquisite tale of artistic ambition, the dreams of youth, the weight of friendship, and (of course) the thing with feathers. If you know, you know. An absolute stunner of a novel."—Anna Godbersen, bestselling author of the Luxe series

On Sale
Jan 2, 2024
Page Count
336 pages
Publisher
Algonquin Young Readers
ISBN-13
9781523527373

A.K. Small

About the Author

A. K. Small is the author of Bright Burning Stars, now a major motion picture called Birds of Paradise. She was born in Paris, France. At five years old, she studied classical dance with the legendary Max Bozzoni, then later with Daniel Franck and Monique Arabian at the famous Académie Chaptal. At thirteen, she moved to the United States, where she danced with the Pacific Northwest Ballet for one summer and with the Richmond Ballet Student Company for several years. She’s a graduate of the College of William and Mary and has an MFA in fiction from Vermont College of Fine Arts. When she’s not writing, she spends time with her husband, her puppy, and her three daughters, and practices yoga.

