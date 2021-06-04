Dada, Daddy, DAD! – Books to Gift This Father’s Day
Dads are real-life superheroes! From bandaging boo-boos and scaring away monsters, to braiding hair and making the perfect ice cream sundae, dads can do anything. Father’s Day is a time to celebrate fathers and father-figures, and the unbreakable bonds they share with those they love. My dad helped me learn to read and we read so many books together that remain my favorites today. And only once or twice did I catch him “resting his eyes” (right, Dad?) as I read a bedtime story. Here are a few perfect picks for Father’s Day presents, for dads and kids to read, giggle, and love together.
Daddy & Dada
by Ryan Brockington
by Isaac Webster
by Lauren May
Families can come in all shapes and sizes, and this heartwarming picture book affirms that no matter what your family looks like, love is the most important part!Hi, I'm Rumi.
Some of my friends have one mom and one dad.
Some have one mom or one dad.
I have two dads. Daddy and Dada.
Daddy sings songs with me. Dada reads me stories.
Every family is different.
And that's pretty cool.
This sweet, open-hearted book began as a love letter from authors Ryan Brockington and Isaac Webster to their daughter—and became a joyous celebration of love, family, and acceptance for all to read and share.
Little ones love daddy hugs.
Feathered hugs . . . whiskered hugs . . . cozy hugs.
Just-daddy-and-me hugs.
All across the woodlands, animal daddies and their little ones cuddle up together. From furry bear hugs to silky hare hugs, Nancy Tafuri celebrates all the hugs that are extra special because they are just-daddy-and-me hugs. A special author's note includes a list of critters to seek and find on each page, along with their scientific names.
Hair Twins
by Raakhee Mirchandani
Illustrated by Holly Hatam
A Sikh father and daughter with a special hair bond proudly celebrate and share a family tradition in this charming story perfect for fans of Hair Love and I Love My Hair!
Some days he braids her hair in two twists down the side of her face. Other days he weaves it into one long braid hanging down her back, just like a unicorn tail.
Perfect for Father’s Day or for any toddler craving independence, here is an adorable board book about a young dinosaur who wants to go on an adventure all by himself for the first time.
Meet Rory the Dinosaur. He loves spending time with his dad, but today he wants to go on an adventure all on his own. Rory can’t wait to tell his dad about all the things he’s doing by himself, like crossing rivers and finding shelter from the rain. But little does Rory know, his father is never far behind. There’s nothing Rory’s dad won’t do for his intrepid son. Liz Climo celebrates the bond between father and child with her adorable, deceptively simple illustrations in this timeless story of a child’s quest for independence.
Strollercoaster
by Matt Ringler
Illustrated by Raul the Third
Illustrated by Elaine Bay
A Chicago Public Library Best of the Best Book
This joyous romp through the neighborhood celebrates the bond between a father and a child, illustrated by an award-winning artist team.
Brought to brilliantly-colored, kinetic life by award-winning artists Raúl the Third and Elaine Bay, Strollercoaster sings with details of a diverse and vibrant urban neighborhood bursting with life, enhanced by Spanish words embedded in the art. It's the best ride in town!
A heartwarming celebration of the special relationship between a father and daughter from Instagram sensation Soosh.
Whether they're playing make-believe, making you smile, or warding off monsters under the bed, dads are always there when you need them. Debut picture book artist Soosh celebrates fathers with a gorgeously illustrated and moving story about the parent-child bond.
When Soosh first posted her initial series of images of a larger-than-life father and his adorable daughter on Instagram, fans from across the world immediately took notice with over 2 million views on a popular viral content website in a single week.
These illustrations now come together in a universally relatable story of familial love for parents and children to share.
The Daddy Book celebrates all different kinds of dads and highlights the many reasons they are so special.
Whether your dad walks you to school or walks you to the bus, whether he wears suits or two different socks, whether he has a lot of hair or a little, Todd Parr assures readers that no matter what kind of daddy you have, every father is special in his own unique way.
With his trademark bold, bright colors and silly scenes, kids will learn that while no two dads are exactly alike, "all daddies love to hug and kiss you," and that is what is so special about them! Perfect for young children just beginning to read, The Daddy Book is designed to encourage early literacy, enhance emotional development, celebrate multiculturalism, promote character growth, and strengthen family relationships.