Dada, Daddy, DAD! – Books to Gift This Father’s Day

Stefanie Hoffman, Senior Marketing Manager

Dads are real-life superheroes! From bandaging boo-boos and scaring away monsters, to braiding hair and making the perfect ice cream sundae, dads can do anything. Father’s Day is a time to celebrate fathers and father-figures, and the unbreakable bonds they share with those they love. My dad helped me learn to read and we read so many books together that remain my favorites today. And only once or twice did I catch him “resting his eyes” (right, Dad?) as I read a bedtime story. Here are a few perfect picks for Father’s Day presents, for dads and kids to read, giggle, and love together.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 