Ryan Brockington and Isaac Webster met in 2007, married in 2013, and became dads in 2016. As their family became larger, they quickly realized stories like theirs weren't being shared as much as they would hope, and so they set out to create a new world of stories, celebrating all families.

Lauren May has spent most of her life in New England doing exciting things, which include drinking tea and wearing sweaters. She loves to draw almost as much as she loves her family. When not illustrating, she enjoys spending time with her husband, dog, and many, many plants.