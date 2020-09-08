Daddy & Dada

Families can come in all shapes and sizes, and this heartwarming picture book affirms that no matter what your family looks like, love is the most important part!



Daddy sings songs with me. Dada reads me stories.

Every family is different.

And that's pretty cool.



This sweet, open-hearted book began as a love letter from authors Ryan Brockington and Isaac Webster to their daughter—and became a joyous celebration of love, family, and acceptance for all to read and share.

Hi, I'm Rumi.Some of my friends have one mom and one dad.Some have one momone dad.I have two dads. Daddy and Dada.