Fans of Kate DiCamillo and Katherine Applegate will fall in love with this tug-at-your-heartstrings middle-grade novel about one girl who is desperate to find the "perfect home" as she moves from one town to the next with her Grandmother.
Eleven-year-old Jubilee Johnson is an expert at three things: crafting, moving, and avoiding goodbyes. On the search for the "perfect place," she and her Nan live by their Number One Relocation Rule—just the two of them is all they need. But Jubilee's starting to feel like just two is a little too close to alone.
Desperate to settle down, Jubilee plans their next move, Hope Springs, Texas—home of her TV crafting idol, Arletta Paisley. Here she meets a girl set on winning the local fishing tournament and a boy who says exactly the right thing by hardly speaking at all. Soon, Jubilee wonders if Hope Springs might just be the place to call home.
But when the town is threatened by a mega-chain superstore fronted by Arletta Paisley, Jubilee is faced with skipping town yet again or standing up to her biggest bully yet. With the help of her new friends and the one person she never thought she'd need—her Momma—will Jubilee find a way to save the town she's come to love and convince Nan that it's finally time to settle down?
Eleven-year-old Jubilee Johnson is an expert at three things: crafting, moving, and avoiding goodbyes. On the search for the "perfect place," she and her Nan live by their Number One Relocation Rule—just the two of them is all they need. But Jubilee's starting to feel like just two is a little too close to alone.
Desperate to settle down, Jubilee plans their next move, Hope Springs, Texas—home of her TV crafting idol, Arletta Paisley. Here she meets a girl set on winning the local fishing tournament and a boy who says exactly the right thing by hardly speaking at all. Soon, Jubilee wonders if Hope Springs might just be the place to call home.
But when the town is threatened by a mega-chain superstore fronted by Arletta Paisley, Jubilee is faced with skipping town yet again or standing up to her biggest bully yet. With the help of her new friends and the one person she never thought she'd need—her Momma—will Jubilee find a way to save the town she's come to love and convince Nan that it's finally time to settle down?
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
*"Readers will be enchanted with this tale of family, friendship, and community."—School Library Connection, starred review
“I loved this heart-rousing, soul-stirring tale of a girl finding her home, her family, her true friends, and the most important thing of all: herself.”—Dan Gemeinhart, author of The Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunrise
“An empowering and endearing must-read.”—Ashley Herring Blake, Stonewall Honor author of Ivy Aberdeen’s Letter to the World
"A promising debut reminiscent of Kate DiCamillo’s Because of Winn-Dixie and Deborah Wiles’s Aurora County trilogy."—School Library Journal
"Quilting offers a perfect metaphor in this thoughtful tale of a tween piecing together a new life."—Kirkus Reviews