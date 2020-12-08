Jaime Berry
Jaime Berry is a native of rural Oklahoma. After years with two small boys in a too small Brooklyn apartment, Jaime and her husband moved to the wilds of suburban New Jersey and added another boy and a dog to the mix. Hope Springs is Jaime’s debut novel. She invites you to visit her at jaimeberryauthor.com or follow her on Twitter @jaime_berry3.Read More
By the Author
Hope Springs
Fans of Kate DiCamillo and Katherine Applegate will fall in love with this tug-at-your-heartstrings middle grade novel about one girl who is desperate to find…