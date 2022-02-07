Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+
Rory the Dinosaur: Me and My Dad
From beloved author-illustrator Liz Climo comes an adorable story about a young dinosaur who wants to go on an adventure without his caring father for the first time!
Meet Rory the Dinosaur. He loves spending time with his dad, but today he wants to go on an adventure all on his own. Rory can’t wait to tell his dad about all the things he’s doing by himself, like crossing rivers and finding shelter from the rain. But little does Rory know, his father is never far behind. There’s nothing Rory’s dad won’t do for his intrepid son. Liz Climo celebrates the bond between father and child with her adorable, deceptively simple illustrations in this timeless story of a child’s quest for independence.
