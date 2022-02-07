Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

Rory the Dinosaur: Me and My Dad
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Rory the Dinosaur: Me and My Dad

by Liz Climo

Regular Price $8

Trade Paperback
Board book ebook Digital original Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged
Trade Paperback
Board book ebook Digital original Hardcover See All

Regular Price $8

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 19, 2015. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

May 19, 2015

Page Count

40 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

ISBN-13

9780316263917

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Creatures

Description

From beloved author-illustrator Liz Climo comes an adorable story about a young dinosaur who wants to go on an adventure without his caring father for the first time!

Meet Rory the Dinosaur. He loves spending time with his dad, but today he wants to go on an adventure all on his own. Rory can’t wait to tell his dad about all the things he’s doing by himself, like crossing rivers and finding shelter from the rain. But little does Rory know, his father is never far behind. There’s nothing Rory’s dad won’t do for his intrepid son. Liz Climo celebrates the bond between father and child with her adorable, deceptively simple illustrations in this timeless story of a child’s quest for independence.

Don’t Miss!:
Rory the Dinosaur Wants a Pet
Rory the Dinosaur Needs a Christmas Tree

What's Inside

Read More Read Less