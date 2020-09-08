Daddy Hugs
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Daddy Hugs

by

LB Kids Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Board book / ISBN-13: 9780316702843

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: May 4th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Mammals

PAGE COUNT: 24

Select a format:

Board book
ebook Digital original Hardcover
From furry bears to silky hares, Caldecott Honoree Nancy Tafuri celebrates the extra special bond between daddies and their babies in this perfect gift for Father's Day.

Little ones love daddy hugs.
Feathered hugs . . . whiskered hugs . . . cozy hugs.
Just-daddy-and-me hugs.

All across the woodlands, animal daddies and their little ones cuddle up together. From furry bear hugs to silky hare hugs, Nancy Tafuri celebrates all the hugs that are extra special because they are just-daddy-and-me hugs. A special author's note includes a list of critters to seek and find on each page, along with their scientific names.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

Praise for Daddy Hugs:
"Daddies and little ones alike will enjoy a nice snuggle while reading this book together before bed."—School Library Journal
Praise for All Kinds of Kisses:
* "Many bedtime books featuring animal sound exist, but few are executed with such skill; this one has the potential to become a classic."
Kirkus Reviews, starred review
"Closer observation of Tafuri's beautifully textured watercolors rewards viewers with additional narrative.... Like the best busy day, time has flown, leaving everyone satisfied, comforted, and ready for bed."—The Horn Book
Read More Read Less