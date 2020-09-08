From furry bears to silky hares, Caldecott Honoree Nancy Tafuri celebrates the extra special bond between daddies and their babies in this perfect gift for Father's Day.



Little ones love daddy hugs.

Feathered hugs . . . whiskered hugs . . . cozy hugs.

Just-daddy-and-me hugs.



All across the woodlands, animal daddies and their little ones cuddle up together. From furry bear hugs to silky hare hugs, Nancy Tafuri celebrates all the hugs that are extra special because they are just-daddy-and-me hugs. A special author's note includes a list of critters to seek and find on each page, along with their scientific names.