From furry bears to silky hares, Caldecott Honoree Nancy Tafuri celebrates the extra special bond between daddies and their babies in this perfect gift for Father's Day.
Little ones love daddy hugs.
Feathered hugs . . . whiskered hugs . . . cozy hugs.
Just-daddy-and-me hugs.
All across the woodlands, animal daddies and their little ones cuddle up together. From furry bear hugs to silky hare hugs, Nancy Tafuri celebrates all the hugs that are extra special because they are just-daddy-and-me hugs. A special author's note includes a list of critters to seek and find on each page, along with their scientific names.
Praise for Daddy Hugs:"Daddies and little ones alike will enjoy a nice snuggle while reading this book together before bed."—School Library Journal
* "Many bedtime books featuring animal sound exist, but few are executed with such skill; this one has the potential to become a classic."
"Closer observation of Tafuri's beautifully textured watercolors rewards viewers with additional narrative.... Like the best busy day, time has flown, leaving everyone satisfied, comforted, and ready for bed."—The Horn Book