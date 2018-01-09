Axolotes, chinchillas, and sugar gliders — oh my! This charming illustrated follow-up to the bestselling Big Words for Little Geniuses spotlights the world’s oddest and cutest animals.





From sloths to spoonbills and panda ants to pangolins, little geniuses will love learning about all of the unusual, adorable animals that live on this planet. More than 50 little-known flyers, swimmers, and crawlers are included in this book, whimsically illustrated by artist Hsinping Pan. Cuddly Critters for Little Geniuses will remind you that nature contains many wonders — and these cute and curious creatures are no exception!