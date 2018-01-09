Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Cuddly Critters for Little Geniuses
Axolotes, chinchillas, and sugar gliders — oh my! This charming illustrated follow-up to the bestselling Big Words for Little Geniuses spotlights the world’s oddest and cutest animals.
From sloths to spoonbills and panda ants to pangolins, little geniuses will love learning about all of the unusual, adorable animals that live on this planet. More than 50 little-known flyers, swimmers, and crawlers are included in this book, whimsically illustrated by artist Hsinping Pan. Cuddly Critters for Little Geniuses will remind you that nature contains many wonders — and these cute and curious creatures are no exception!
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Cuddly Critters for Little Geniuses:
"Continuing the vocabulary-building they began in Big Words for Little Geniuses (2017), the Pattersons focus here on creatures with names that beg to be sounded out and relished--from the "silly-looking aye-aye" to the "adorable" dumbo octopus, axolotl, and jerboa. Pan supplies stylized portraits in illustrations that are all bright colors and blobby shapes, as cheery as Matisse paper collages. ...This parade will give the next generation of Jane Goodalls and Roger Tory Petersons a leg up on some of the wild kingdom's more colorful (and sonorously named) residents."—Kirkus Reviews