Cuddly Critters for Little Geniuses

Axolotes, chinchillas, and sugar gliders–oh my!

In this charmingly illustrated follow-up to their first bestselling collaboration, Big Words for Little Geniuses, Susan and James Patterson create a collection of the world’s oddest and cutest animals that only little geniuses would know!

From sloths to spoonbills and panda ants to pangolins, little geniuses will love learning about all of the unusual, adorable animals that live on this planet. More than 50 little-known flyers, swimmers, and crawlers are included in this book, whimsically illustrated by artist Hsinping Pan. Cuddly Critters for Little Geniuses will remind you that nature contains many wonders–and these cute and curious creatures are no exception!

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Mammals

On Sale: August 27th 2018

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780316486439

