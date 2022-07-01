Egg Marks the Spot (Skunk and Badger 2)

A Shelf Awareness Best Children's Book of 2021

A Chicago Public Library Best Book of 2021



“Leaning heavily on its delightfully whimsical qualities, Book 2 of Timberlake and Klassen’s endearing series also boasts a whole lot of heart, perhaps even more so than its predecessor. Even as its often fantastical premise careens over the edge (and thrillingly so), the series’ titular duo keep it grounded thanks to Timberlake’s clear admiration for these characters and their quirks. Klassen’s artwork, meanwhile, continues to awe with its wistfulness. As wonderful as Important Rock Work.”

—Kirkus Reviews, starred review



“Timberlake creates an irresistible mix of high stakes, laugh-out-loud moments, and truly unexpected plot twists . . . making for an unforgettable expedition. Klassen’s chapter illustrations . . . further heighten the story’s charm and humor. All told, it’s a wonderful read.”

—Booklist, starred review



“Quirky, comical . . . Tender and outrageously funny . . . Skunk and Badger return for a thrilling and poignant adventure in this second hilarious title in the series by award-winning duo Amy Timberlake and Jon Klassen.”

—Shelf Awareness, starred review



“Skunk and Badger are lovely books, beautifully written, often laugh-out-loud funny, a winning combination of science and whimsy, with wondrous, droll, sepia-shaded ink illustrations by Caldecott Medalist Jon Klassen.”

—The Buffalo News



“Author Amy Timberlake has such a fun franchise going with the Skunk and Badger books . . . Clever, smart, and laugh-out-loud funny and exciting at the same time. Her writing is terrific, and the story is compelling. The illustrations by Jon Klassen have just the right sense of fun to them to accompany this terrific story. It’s a good one!”

—Seattle Book Review



“The clever dialogue and sophisticated humor that characterized the first book will draw readers in, as will the solid (if unconventional) bond that has developed between the two main characters. The action is very exciting . . . Readers who enjoyed the first Skunk and Badger story will welcome this new adventure, and it might be a good fit for fans of classics like The Wind in the Willows or more modern favorites like The Wild Robot.”

—Youth Services Book Review



“A tangle of adventure and science, dinosaurs and spelunking and the comeuppance of a criminal . . . Kids might not notice they’re learning while they’re laughing . . . Both boys and girls can enjoy the pandemonium. If you know a kid who loves animals, science, peril, and hilarious tales, they’ll totally dig it.”

—The Bookworm Sez

