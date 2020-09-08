Rory the Dinosaur: Me and My Dad
Rory the Dinosaur: Me and My Dad

by

Board book / ISBN-13: 9780316703284

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: May 4th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Creatures

PAGE COUNT: 22

Perfect for Father’s Day or for any toddler craving independence, here is an adorable board book about a young dinosaur who wants to go on an adventure all by himself for the first time.

Meet Rory the Dinosaur. He loves spending time with his dad, but today he wants to go on an adventure all on his own. Rory can’t wait to tell his dad about all the things he’s doing by himself, like crossing rivers and finding shelter from the rain. But little does Rory know, his father is never far behind. There’s nothing Rory’s dad won’t do for his intrepid son. Liz Climo celebrates the bond between father and child with her adorable, deceptively simple illustrations in this timeless story of a child’s quest for independence.

Praise

Praise for Rory the Dinosaur: Me and My Dad:

* "Shot through with tender humor, this is a knowing look at the ways that a father allows a child to grow."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
"Readers will appreciate the clean design and the warm and humorous story; they'll hope Rory sets off again soon."—Kirkus
"This is probably one of the best family-bonding picture books I've read this year... The illustrations include some humor for adults/older readers. The book is a great story about parents watching out for their kids but still letting them have an adventure. All in all, it's a great mixture of fun for everyone."—Kid Reviews Books
