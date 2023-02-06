Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

What the Dinosaurs Did Last Night
What the Dinosaurs Did Last Night

A Very Messy Adventure

by Refe Tuma

by Susan Tuma

On Sale

Oct 3, 2023

Page Count

40 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

ISBN-13

9780316559812

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Creatures

Description

From the creative parents who brought the world the web sensation "Dinovember" comes photographic proof of what toys get up to when the rest of the house is asleep. Now in paperback.

You might have noticed weird things happening in your house. Unexplainable messes. Food all over the kitchen floor. Who could the culprits be? Dinosaurs! Boasting bright and hilarious photographs, along with a story written from the point of view of an older, wiser sibling, Refe and Susan Tuma's picture book documents a very messy adventure that shows just what the dinosaurs did last night.

* "The Tumas have much to answer for, as this album will join the many like scenes they have posted online as a record of their annual family "Dinovember" celebrations which are already, no surprise at all, spawning fans and similar outbreaks of disorder in other locales. The authors may well have created a monster with this deliciously chaotic notion."—Kirkus, starred review
"Filled with whimsy and imagination, this book will delight children of all ages... Detailed photographs will keep kids turning the pages and parents enjoying the rockling dino antics."—School Library Journal
"...successfully captures the wonder, exasperation, and secret admiration provoked by these terrible lizards’ terrible behavior."—Publishers Weekly
A Bank Street College Distinguished Children's Book
A 2017-2018 Indiana Young Hoosier Book Award Nominee
