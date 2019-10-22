From the creative parents who brought the world the web sensation “Dinovember” comes photographic proof of what toys get up to when the rest of the house is asleep.













You might have noticed weird things happening in your house. Unexplainable messes. Food all over the kitchen floor. Who could the culprits be? Dinosaurs! Boasting bright and hilarious photographs, along with a story written from the point of view of an older, wiser sibling, Refe and Susan Tuma’s picture book documents a very messy adventure that shows just what the dinosaurs did last night.