Perfect for fans of Princesses Wear Pants, this spirited and expectation-defying story introduces a spunky heroine who knows she can be anything she wants.





Princess Dinosaur loves wearing pink dresses and hosting fancy tea parties. But she also loves roaring and making messes. Embodying both parts of her personality to the fullest, Princess Dinosaur isn’t just one thing, she’s a princess and a dinosaur (and some other things, too)!