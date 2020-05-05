Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Princess Dinosaur

Princess Dinosaur

by

Illustrated by

Perfect for fans of Princesses Wear Pants, this spirited and expectation-defying story introduces a spunky heroine who knows she can be anything she wants.

Princess Dinosaur loves wearing pink dresses and hosting fancy tea parties. But she also loves roaring and making messes. Embodying both parts of her personality to the fullest, Princess Dinosaur isn’t just one thing, she’s a princess and a dinosaur (and some other things, too)!
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Creatures

On Sale: January 5th 2021

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9780316457606

Hardcover
What's Inside

