Daniel Kibblesmith is an Emmy-nominated television writer for places like Netflix, Marvel, and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. He is the author of Santa’s Husband, and co-author of the humor book How To Win At Everything. In comics, he’s written Marvel’s Loki, Black Panther Vs. Deadpool, and others for Marvel and D.C. He was one of the founding editors of ClickHole and his humor writing can be seen in places like The New Yorker and McSweeney’s. He is married to his favorite author, Jennifer Wright. This is his children’s book debut.





Ashley Quach is an illustrator best known for Santa’s Husband. She began in webcomics, drawing a mixture of autobio and wacky longform comics for her website, Sassquach.com. Quach is also a radio dramatist, having created the award winning comedy podcast Deck the Halls (with Matrimony!). She lives in Los Angeles with her husband and two dogs.