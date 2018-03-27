Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

For the first time in board book, from the parents who brought us the web sensation “Dinovember” comes photographic proof of what toy dinosaurs do at night.

You might have noticed weird things happening in your house. Unexplainable messes. Food all over the kitchen floor. Who could the culprits be? Dinosaurs! Boasting bright and hilarious photographs, along with a story written from the point of view of an older, wiser sibling, Refe and Susan Tuma’s board book documents a very messy adventure that shows just what the dinosaurs did last night.



Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Creatures

On Sale: October 2nd 2018

Price: $7.99 / $10.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 24

ISBN-13: 9780316420488

