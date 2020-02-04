What the Dinosaurs Did the Night Before Christmas

From the team that brought us the internet sensation”Dinovember” and the bestselling book What The Dinosaurs Did Last Night comes this hilarious reimagining of the classic Christmas poem!





‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house not a creature was stirring, not even a…dinosaur?! A whole houseful of overly jolly Jurassic wild things are up to all kinds of holiday mischief: tipping trees, smashing gingerbread houses, swinging from garlands, and more! Santa Claus has never seen dinosaurs so naughty! Will they wreck the halls and end up with coal in their Christmas stockings, or is a Christmas miracle in store? Full color photographs bring the not-so-silent night to life!