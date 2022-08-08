Orders over $45 ship FREE
Shopping Cart
Kelly Fradin
Dr. Kelly Fradin is a pediatrician, mother of two, and child advocate based in New York City. She was inspired to become a doctor because of her experience surviving childhood cancer. A graduate of Harvard College and Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons, she has dedicated her career to caring for children with complex medical conditions in many situations including academic clinics, private practice, inpatient units and schools. She shares realistic and empowering parenting advice and children’s health information on her instagram account @AdviceIGiveMyFriends and in her first book Parenting in a Pandemic: How to help your family through COVID-19.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Advanced Parenting
Any parent or teacher who has ever walked out of a concerning appointment with their child's doctor or teacher has experienced a heady mix of…