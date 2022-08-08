Orders over $45 ship FREE

Kelly Fradin

Dr. Kelly Fradin is a pediatrician, mother of two, and child advocate based in New York City. She was  inspired to become a doctor because of her experience surviving childhood cancer. A graduate of Harvard College and Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons, she has dedicated her career to caring for children with complex medical conditions in many situations including academic clinics, private practice, inpatient units and schools. She shares realistic and empowering parenting advice and children’s health information on her instagram account @AdviceIGiveMyFriends and in her first book Parenting in a Pandemic: How to help your family through COVID-19.
