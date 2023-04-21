Forever’s Fall 2023 Preview
It’s that time for cozy sweaters, pumpkin spice, and autumn books! We can’t think of a better way to FALL in love… We’ve got cozy small town reads, sizzling romances, holiday preparation, swoony historical romances, and more! Your new TBR awaits.
September 2023
Lucky Harbor is twice as fun in these two full-length romances.
Once in a Lifetime
After a wrenching loss, Ben McDaniel tried to escape his grief by working in dangerous places overseas. Now he’s back in his hometown and face-to-face with Aubrey Wellington, the woman who is trouble with a capital T. Can this unlikely couple defy the odds and win over the little town of Lucky Harbor?
It’s in His Kiss
Becca Thorpe has uprooted her life and escaped to the beach. Then she meets boatbuilder and investment genius Sam Brody, a self-made man who knows how dangerous it can be to mix business and pleasure. But he can’t resist offering Becca a job just to hear her laugh and have her near…
On Sale: Sep 5
Marjorie Wynchester has always let her siblings take the lead when it comes to planning their investigations. But someone in London is trying to pass off counterfeits, and all the evidence leads her straight to Lord Adrian Webb, a roguish scoundrel of the first order. But he never meant to get caught up in a forgery scheme. Especially one that’s snowballed out of control. Now a blackmailer is out to ruin him, and the most alluring woman he’s ever met is trying to put him behind bars. Every time Marjorie thinks she has Adrian figured out, her assumptions turn on their head. Is it possible he’s not such a rogue after all?
On Sale: Sep 12
When her beloved grandmother passes away, Mia Broadhurst returns to the snow-covered seaside village of Winsted Cape, North Carolina, where Grandma Ruth ran the lighthouse overlooking the golden beach. Her life is back in New York, dedicated to a busy PR firm, and she has no choice but to sell. With the snow falling, turning the grounds into a winter wonderland, Mia works with real estate agent Will Thacker. As they restore the historical building, she tries not to notice how handsome he is. After all, she’s only home for Christmas. But waiting for her is a black-and-white photograph with a faded inscription. The mysterious message is the key to a family secret that has been hidden for decades––one that changes everything. When Mia finds out the truth, will it save the precious lighthouse? Or will it tear her from Winsted Cape––and Will––forever?
On Sale: Sep 26
A witch without a spell
All Ursula Caraway wished for was to live happily ever after in her hometown of Freya Grove. The self-proclaimed Jersey Shore Witch Princess was set to begin her perfect life—until a twist of fate changed everything. Ursula desperately wishes to shake up her life—so much so, that she’ll do just about anything. Including befriending a very cute, very enchanted prince.
A prince in search of a kiss
Prince Xavier Alder needs to find The One, but his lack of social skills has made that a challenge—and being cursed by the Faerie Queen isn’t helping either. So when Ursula, eager to believe in magic again, agrees to help Xavier find a perfect, curse-breaking kiss before Midsummer, it’s the ideal opportunity for them to get what they want. So long as they don’t let their mutual (and inconvenient) attraction get in the way.
On Sale: Sep 26
Fans of RaeAnne Thayne and Catherine Anderson will love USA Today bestselling author Debbie Mason’s sixth book in her charming, small-town Highland Falls series.
On Sale: Sep 5
October 2023
Logan Gray is Hollywood’s bad boy—a talented but troubled actor who the public loves to hate. Mattie Cole is an up‑and‑coming golden boy, adored by all but plagued by insecurities. When Logan and Mattie are cast as leads in a new romantic film, Logan claims that Matt has “zero talent,” sending the film’s publicity into a nosedive. To create positive buzz, the two are persuaded into a fake‑dating scheme—but as the two actors get to know their new characters, real feelings start to develop. As public scrutiny intensifies and old wounds resurface, the two must fight for their relationship and their love.
On Sale: Oct 10
Fans of Christina Lauren and Maggie Knox will adore this fun and festive debut romcom from Jaqueline Snowe, where a grumpy/sunshine duo finds themselves in forced proximity over the holidays.
On Sale: Oct 10
A year ago I met the love of my life. For two people who didn’t believe in love at first sight, we came pretty close. Lilah MacDonald—beautiful, opinionated, stubborn, and all kinds of wonderful in ways that words could never quite capture. The woman who taught me to live again. My Lilah, who gave me so much, and yet kept from me a secret that she knew would break my heart. My name is Callum Roberts, and this is our story.On Sale: Oct 10
Alix St. Pierre. An unforgettable name for an unforgettable woman. She grew up surrounded by Hollywood glamor, but, as an orphan, never truly felt part of that world. In 1943, with WWII raging and men headed overseas to fight, she lands a publicity job to recruit women into the workforce and finds herself sent to Switzerland as a spy. Soon Alix is on the precipice of something big, but how far can she trust her German informant…? After an Allied victory that didn’t come nearly soon enough, Alix moves to Paris, ready to immerse herself in a new position as director of publicity for the yet-to-be-launched House of Dior. But when a figure from the war reappears and threatens to destroy her future, Alix realizes that only she can right the wrongs of the past …and finally find justice.
On Sale: Oct 17
Morgan Jo Coyle has been trying to escape her past but when she receives a heart-breaking call from her mother, telling her that her Memaw Essie is on her deathbed, Morgan drops everything to go home to the small town of Brambleberry Creek and face her family—before it’s too late. It’s not long before her childhood sweetheart, Emmett Dawson, comes to find her. Morgan can’t deny her attraction to him. The sprawling Kentucky countryside also brings memories of the fateful accident that changed Morgan’s world forever and drove her away from everything she loved. And it’s only when Morgan discovers an ink-stained letter written in her memaw’s distinctive hand that she finally starts to understand the truth behind that moment. Will the unravelling of a shocking family secret help Morgan to reunite her family and find love in Brambleberry Creek?
On Sale: Oct 24
A duke with a reputation to uphold and a woman with a scandalous past take a gamble on their forbidden romance in this new Regency series—perfect for fans of USA Today bestsellers Sophie Jordan and Kerrigan Byrne!
On Sale: Oct 10
November 2023
One year ago, a tragic car accident killed 22-year-old Laine’s parents and left her 18-year-old sister, Alyssa, paralyzed and nonverbal. Now, Laine is struggling with predatory banks, unscrupulous health care organizations, and rude customers at the coffee shop where she works. That’s why when Lake Forest Adult Day Center offers to take care of Alyssa, free of charge, Laine is relieved. Alyssa isn’t relieved, though. After all, in her mind, there was never a car accident. Instead, she and her parents—the king and queen of Mirendal—were attacked one year ago in the forest, her parents kidnapped while she was cursed, and now must spend her days in Lake Forest’s Home for Changels—a temple caring for mortals such as herself. However, there is a dark prince at Lake Forest, one who has taken a peculiar interest in not only Alyssa but her sister as well. And while Laine struggles to make ends meet on an everyday basis, Alyssa finds herself leading a battle that threatens to destroy not only her and her sister but their entire kingdom.On Sale: Nov 7
Lady Vesper Lyndhurst is beautiful, clever, and popular. Afforded every luxury as a duke’s daughter, she fills her days with friends, intrigues, and a self-professed knack for matchmaking. She may have sworn off love for herself, but she is rather excellent at arranging it. Faced with an insolvent estate, the Duke of Greydon has no choice but to return to England in a final attempt to revive his family’s fortunes. He’s been gone for years, and to his dismay, not much has changed, including the beautiful and vexing heiress next door. But when an accident of fate traps the friends-turned-enemies in an attic together, the explosive attraction between them becomes impossible to ignore and even harder to resist. They are total opposites and their lives don’t align in the slightest, but fate, the ultimate matchmaker, appears to have other plans . . .
On Sale: Nov 14
When her Olympic downhill dreams were crushed by an injury, Kendall Walsh retreated back to Pine Hollow to help her parents run the local ski resort—and watched from a distance as her childhood best friend took the winter sports world by storm. Now nearly a decade later, Brody James has suddenly retired and returned to Pine Hollow for his sister’s wedding. Haunted by the recent death of his fiercest rival, and struggling to find his footing in a life after sports, Brody finds himself trailing after Kendall at the resort as eagerly as her golden retriever puppy. Kendall had promised herself she wasn’t going to bother with any romantic nonsense until she’d found her feet in her new role as the ski resort’s events coordinator, but Brody James has always been her kryptonite and maybe they both need to remember how to be a little more daring…On Sale: Nov 21
Hannah Rosenstein finally has a home as the co-owner of destination inn Carrigan’s All Year. But her thoughts keep coming back to Levi “Blue” Matthews: her first love, worst heartbreak, and now, thanks to her great-aunt’s meddling will, absentee business partner. When Levi left Carrigan’s, he had good intentions. As the queer son of the inn’s cook and groundskeeper, he never quite fit in their small town and desperately wanted to prove himself. Now that he’s a celebrity chef, he’s ready to come home and make amends. Only his return goes nothing like he planned. Levi sees his chance at redemption when a VIP bride agrees to book Carrigan’s—if he’s the chef. He’ll happily cook for the wedding, and in exchange, Hannah will give him five dates to win her back. Only Hannah doesn’t trust this new Levi, and Levi’s coming to realize Hannah’s grown too. But if they find the courage to learn from the past . . . they just might discover the love of your life is worth waiting for.
On Sale: Nov 28
Genevieve Prentice is now settled in Lake in the Clouds, Colorado, forging new relationships with her adult children. She’s even opening up her heart to a handsome widower, for the first time since her husband’s death. But when her estranged eldest daughter moves to Lake in the Clouds, Genevieve’s life is upended once again. Willow Eldridge has numerous reasons to move to Lake in the Clouds.But as much as she wants to explain to Genevieve why she’s pushed her away all these years, her first priority is her troubled young son. And when he forms a connection with a town resident with scars of his own, Willow can’t decide if he’s the answer to her prayers . . . or just another mistake waiting to happen. With Genevieve’s sixtieth birthday drawing near, mother and daughter struggle to reconnect. But that’s the beauty of Lake in the Clouds—there, beneath its clear blue skies, anything seems possible.
On Sale: Nov 28
After her last disastrous competition went viral, Olympic hopeful Veronica del Valle spent three years healing – and hiding. Finally ready for another shot, Veronica agrees to train at an under-the-radar, family-run ranch in tiny Esperanza, California. Rancho Lindo’s stable manager is Tómas Ortega, a brooding, handsome cowboy who offers Veronica unsolicited advice during her training sessions. Advice that, infuriatingly, turns out to be right every time. The only thing Tómas cares about are his horses and saving his family’s ranch—and not their new boarder, who makes it clear she’s not happy with his stables. So he’s shocked Veronica offers to pretend to be his girlfriend when Tomas’s ex comes back to town. All she wants in return is some after-hours training. He soon realizes Veronica is nothing like he imagined, and the harder he falls, the more he worries, because Veronica’s Olympic dreams will eventually take her away from Rancho Lindo – and from him.
On Sale: Nov 28
December 2023
Sadie Thatcher’s life has fallen apart in spectacular fashion. In one fell swoop, she managed to lose her job, her apartment, and her boyfriend—all thanks to her big mouth. So when a fortune teller offers her one wish, Sadie jumps at the chance to redo her awful year. and taking a leap of faith, Sadie makes her wish, opens her eyes, and . . . nothing has changed. And then, in perhaps her dumbest move yet, she kisses her brother’s best friend, Jacob. When Sadie wakes up the next morning, she’s in her former apartment with her former boyfriend, and her former boss is expecting her at work. Checking the date, she realizes it’s January 1 . . . of last year. As Sadie navigates her second-chance year, she begins to see the red flags she missed in her relationship and in her career. Plus, she keeps running into Jacob, and she can’t stop thinking about their kiss . . . the one he has no idea ever happened. Suddenly, Sadie begins to wonder if her only mistake was wishing for a second chance.
On Sale: Dec 5
Fifteen-year-old Faith Wilson takes her little sister Hope’s hand. In worn-down shoes, they walk through the heat of the Dust Bowl towards a new life in California. But when a storm blows in, the girls are separated from their parents. How will they survive in a place where just the color of their skin puts them in terrible danger? Faith thinks a room in a small boarding house will keep her sister safe. But the glare in the landlady’s eye as Faith leaves in search of their parents has her wondering if she’s made a dangerous mistake. Who is this woman, and what does she want with sweet little Hope? Trapped, will the sisters ever find their way back to their family?
California, present day: Reeling from her divorce and grieving the child she lost, Zoe Edwards feels completely alone in the world. Throwing herself into work cataloguing old photos for an exhibition, she sees an image of a teenage girl who looks exactly like her, and a shiver grips her. Could this girl be a long-lost relation, someone to finally explain the holes in Zoe’s family history? Diving into the secrets in her past, Zoe unravels this young girl’s heartbreaking story of bravery and sacrifice. But will anything prepare her for the truth about who she is…?
On Sale: Dec 12
The third Monroe sister falls hard in this heartwarming story about the best of friends, best of lovers, and best of times—perfect for fans of Jill Shalvis and Jenny Hale!
On Sale: Dec 12
Arriving at the honeysuckle-covered beach house inherited from her beloved grandmother, recently heartbroken Jill hopes to convince her two sisters not to sell the place. But the envelope waiting on the table from Nana Rose changes everything. She promises a new letter will arrive each day of the summer revealing a family secret she took to her grave. Shaken, Jill anxiously awaits each letter filled with Nana’s bittersweet memories of her own sister who she lost far too young. But why did Nana never speak of this tragic loss to her grandchildren? After a chance encounter with blue-eyed tree surgeon Alex, she wonders if Nana believed being back on Dune Island would help Jill find love, too? But when Nana’s final letter arrives, the revelation about how her sister died is more shocking than Jill ever imagined. Suddenly, despite the chance of happiness with Alex, selling the house seems the only way forward. Will Jill find a way to forge new bonds of sisterhood and save their inheritance, or will Nana Rose’s secret tear them all apart?On Sale: Dec 12