Sara Bennett is an Australian bestselling author. She has written books set in various time periods—Medieval, Regency, and Victorian—as well as paranormal romance under the name Sara Mackenzie. Currently, she alternates between publishing independently and writing for traditional publishers. Sara was a finalist for the RITA award (Romance Writers of America) and the RUBY (Romance Writers of Australia).



Sara lives in Victoria, Australia, in an old house in a goldrush town, with her husband and three important cats. She would love to spend more time in the garden but there are just too many stories to be written.