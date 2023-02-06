Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Dreaming of a Duke Like You
by Sara Bennett

Mass Market
On Sale

Oct 10, 2023

Page Count

384 Pages

Publisher

Forever

ISBN-13

9781538723814

Genre

Romance / Fiction / Romance / Historical / Regency

Description

A duke with a reputation to uphold and a woman with a scandalous past take a gamble on their forbidden romance in this new Regency series—perfect for fans of USA Today bestsellers Sophie Jordan and Kerrigan Byrne!

What's Inside

