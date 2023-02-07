Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Snowed In for Christmas
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Snowed In for Christmas

by Jaqueline Snowe

Regular Price $10.99

Regular Price $13.99 CAD

ebook
Audiobook Download Unabridged Trade Paperback
ebook
Audiobook Download Unabridged Trade Paperback

Regular Price $10.99

Regular Price $13.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 3, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Oct 3, 2023

Page Count

368 Pages

Publisher

Forever

ISBN-13

9781538739822

Genre

Romance / Fiction / Romance / Holiday

Description

Fans of Christina Lauren and Maggie Knox will adore this fun and festive debut romcom from Jaqueline Snowe, where a grumpy/sunshine duo finds themselves in forced proximity over the holidays.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less