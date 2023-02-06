Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Jaqueline Snowe
Jaqueline Snowe lives in Arizona where the "dry heat" really isn't that bad. She prefers drinking coffee all hours of the day and snacking on anything that has peanut butter or chocolate. She is the mother to two fur-babies who don’t realize they aren’t humans and a mom to the sweetest son and daughter. She is an avid reader and writer of romances and tends to write about athletes. Her husband works for an MLB team (not a player, lol) so she knows more about baseball than any human ever should.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Snowed In for Christmas
Fans of Christina Lauren and Maggie Knox will adore this fun and festive debut romcom from Jaqueline Snowe, where a grumpy/sunshine duo finds themselves in forced…