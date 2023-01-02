Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Khalia Moreau

Khalia Moreau is a Brooklyn-based doctor and aspiring forensic pathologist who loves writing twists and turns. When she’s not in the hospital or doing something book-related, you can ﬁnd her watching anime or K-dramas while snuggling up with her cats.

Twitter @kmoreau11
Instagram @kmoreau11225
