Khalia Moreau
Khalia Moreau is a Brooklyn-based doctor and aspiring forensic pathologist who loves writing twists and turns. When she’s not in the hospital or doing something book-related, you can ﬁnd her watching anime or K-dramas while snuggling up with her cats.
Find out more, at:
Twitter @kmoreau11
Instagram @kmoreau11225
By the Author
The Princess of Thornwood Drive
Two sisters are trapped on opposite sides of reality in this entrancing and deeply moving debut novel that weaves together a contemporary narrative with a parallel…