Jenny Hale
By the Author
It Started with Christmas
Discover the joy of Christmas in this gorgeous novel, celebrating the importance of friendship, the magic of love, and finding happiness by being true to…
The Summer House
From this USA Today bestselling author comes a delightful summer read about friendship, family, and the healing power of love. Callie Weaver and her best…
Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses
SOON TO BE A HALLMARK MOVIE: fall in love with this sweet, heartfelt romance about the magic of Christmas and falling in love under the…