Summer by the Sea

Fans of Jill Shalvis and Susan Mallery will fall in love with this USA Today bestselling author’s unforgettable summer romance about the powerful bond between sisters, first love, and the realization that we may not always get what we want — but if we’re lucky, we might get exactly what we need.

The one summer Faith will never forget is the time she fell in love as an enamored teenager. She thought their love was forever, only for her younger sister, Casey, to steal the man of her dreams. Faith and Casey have been estranged ever since, but at the request of her beloved ninety-year-old grandmother, Faith agrees to a family reunion. Both sisters will spend the summer holidays at their childhood beach house, the place where their feud began.





Faith hasn’t seen Casey in years, but she’s spent too long holding on to the pain of her sister’s betrayal. She’s finally ready to forget — if not forgive — old hurts and enjoy the sunshine. What she’s not ready for is her unexpected chemistry with Jake Buchanan — the present-day owner of her beloved beach house — or the feelings he ignites in her. But before she can make this summer the one to remember, Faith will need to learn to open her heart and rekindle the close bond she and Casey once shared.