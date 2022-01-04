Christmas at Fireside Cabins

An uplifting story about the joy of family at Christmas, the importance of chasing your dreams, and the magic of falling in love under the mistletoe.



Christmas is always tough for Lila Evans. She’s all alone, left with only memories of the heartbreaking time when she lost her father. But this year, Lila’s escaping Nashville. She’s in search of a home away from home––and the countryside retreat of Fireside Cabins sounds like the perfect place. But Pinewood Hills, tucked in the snow-topped Tennessee mountains, doesn’t offer her much of a small-town welcome. And when Lila stops at the local coffee shop for a much-needed peppermint latte, the rugged, surly owner Theo Perry gives her a reception as icy as his piercing blue eyes.



Unfortunately, avoiding each other in the quaint village is impossible, which means that Lila is soon bumping into Theo everywhere. But to her surprise, Lila discovers there's more to Theo than his frosty demeanor . . . and when Lila sees him smile, it feels like sunshine on a cold winter’s day––like coming home. To chase away her holiday blues, Lila makes it her mission to warm up Theo, even if the town warns her that she's only hoping for a Christmas miracle.



With nothing––and no one––waiting for her back in Nashville, could Pinewood Hills give Lila the ultimate Christmas gift––the family she’s always longed for? And just maybe, might this be the first holiday in forever that she’s not alone?