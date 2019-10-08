From USA Today bestselling author Jenny Hale comes an unforgettable beach read about family, friendship, and the magic of finding true love, perfect for fans of Jill Shalvis and Susan Mallery!





Hallie Flynn’s favorite place in the world is her aunt Clara’s beautiful beachside house, with its inviting wraparound porch and enchanting views across the sparkling turquoise ocean. For Hallie, going to Firefly Beach, filled with magical childhood memories, feels like coming home. But in one moment, Hallie’s left brokenhearted when her adored aunt Clara passes away.





In her last letter, Aunt Clara included the bucket list Hallie wrote when she was twelve years old-and a final wish for Hallie to complete it. Stepping away from her dead-end job and predictable schedule, Hallie embraces Aunt Clara’s words.





Spending the summer at Firefly Beach, Hallie begins to remember the things that matter most to her. Best of all, her childhood friend Ben Murray is there, supporting her every step of the way. But a run-in with wealthy Gavin Wilson, a newcomer to Firefly Beach, leaves her questioning her future and facing something buried deep in her heart.





Will Hallie complete the bucket list and change her life? Or will the secret she’s been keeping destroy her new beginning-and the chance to fall in love?