Summer at Firefly Beach

Fans of Susan Mallery, Jill Shalvis, and the Netflix hit series Virgin River will love this unforgettable summer romance about family, friendship, and the magic of finding true love from the USA Today bestselling author of The Summer House !

Hallie Flynn's favorite place in the world is her aunt Clara's beautiful beachside house, with its inviting wraparound porch and enchanting views across the sparkling turquoise ocean. For Hallie, going to Firefly Beach, filled with magical childhood memories, feels like coming home. But when her adored aunt passes away, Hallie is left brokenhearted—until she discovers Aunt Clara's last letter and her final wish.

Hallie is astonished to find the bucket list she wrote as a young teenager and reluctant to step away from her adult responsibilities to fulfill her youthful dreams. But to honor her beloved aunt, Hallie agrees to embrace Clara's last words and abandon her predicable schedule for the summer. As she spends sun-filled days at Firefly Beach, Hallie begins to remember the things that matter most to her. Best of all, her childhood friend Ben Murray is there, supporting her every step of the way. But when a run-in with wealthy newcomer Gavin leaves her questioning her future, Hallie is forced to face the truths buried deep in her heart.

Can Hallie complete the bucket list and change her life? Or will the secret she's been keeping destroy her new beginning—and her second chance at love?