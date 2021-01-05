Christmas at Silver Falls

An enchanting holiday romance about the joy of family, second chances, and the magic of finding love under the falling snow.

Ever since Scarlett Bailey was a little girl, White Oaks Inn has been at the heart of her Christmases. Each holiday, her grandmother fills the old-fashioned hotel with the scents of cinnamon and chocolate. But this year will be the Baileys’ last Christmas there . . . unless Scarlett can convince Charlie Bryant, a handsome, successful property developer, to invest in her beloved inn.



Charlie’s plans for the holidays don’t include getting involved with the people of Silver Falls, no matter how determined Scarlett is to show him the importance of White Oaks Inn to the guests who return every year. But neither business-minded Charlie nor impulsive Scarlett can deny sleigh bells ring when they meet.



As they spend time together amid much-loved traditions of baking cookies and decorating the tree, Scarlett begins to realize that despite his gruff exterior, Charlie has lots of love to give . . . but can she convince him to open his heart to the true meaning of Christmas before the inn is lost forever?