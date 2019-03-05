Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Snowbound at Christmas
From the USA Today bestselling author of the Harmony Harbor series comes the bestselling small-town holiday story that Publishers Weekly calls “a laugh-out-loud treat.”
Surviving the holidays will take a Christmas miracle…
Ex-cop Cat O’Connor is bored working for her sister, Chloe, as a personal assistant on the set of her soap opera. Until Chloe gets an opportunity to audition for the role of a lifetime and asks her identical twin to substitute for her on the soap with no one the wiser. It’s a perfect switch — until Cat attracts the attention of the mysterious Mr. Tall, Dark, and Way-too-handsome leading man.
Grayson Alexander never thought being snowbound in the charming town of Christmas, Colorado, for the holiday would get so hot. But between working with sexy Cat on set and keeping his real reason for being there under wraps, he’s definitely feeling the heat. And if there’s one thing they’ll learn as they hang the mistletoe, it’s that in this town, true love is always in season . . .
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A laugh-out-loud treat. Readers will chortle over the Christmastime antics of the spoiled sister, overprotective mother, meddling grandmother, loyal friends, and jealous castmates."—Publishers Weekly on Snowbound at Christmas
"4 Stars! Take another trip to Christmas, Colorado, and you'll be guaranteed a wonderful time."—RT Book Reviews on It Happened at Christmas
"Christmas, Colorado, will get you in the spirit for love all year long."—Jill Shalvis, New York Times bestselling author
"Come celebrate a Christmas you won't forget."—Roxanne St. Claire, New York Times bestselling author