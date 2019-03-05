Snowbound at Christmas

From the USA Today bestselling author of the Harmony Harbor series comes the bestselling small-town holiday story that Publishers Weekly calls “a laugh-out-loud treat.”





Surviving the holidays will take a Christmas miracle…

Ex-cop Cat O’Connor is bored working for her sister, Chloe, as a personal assistant on the set of her soap opera. Until Chloe gets an opportunity to audition for the role of a lifetime and asks her identical twin to substitute for her on the soap with no one the wiser. It’s a perfect switch — until Cat attracts the attention of the mysterious Mr. Tall, Dark, and Way-too-handsome leading man.





Grayson Alexander never thought being snowbound in the charming town of Christmas, Colorado, for the holiday would get so hot. But between working with sexy Cat on set and keeping his real reason for being there under wraps, he’s definitely feeling the heat. And if there’s one thing they’ll learn as they hang the mistletoe, it’s that in this town, true love is always in season . . .