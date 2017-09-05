Miracle at Christmas

Celebrate the holidays with USA Today bestselling author Debbie Mason’s heartwarming novella about a town called Christmas.





Charlotte Bailey needs a miracle. She came to this sleepy little Colorado town to keep the local hospital afloat, but now her scrooge of a boss is demanding she close it down. Charlotte is going to need all the help she can get, even from Dr. McSexy–er, Dr. Matt Trainer–if she’s to save Christmas before, well, Christmas!





All Matt wants for Christmas is for Charlotte to give it–and him–half a chance. But with the town looking to him to save the hospital and Charlotte itching to get back to New York in time to see the city decked out in lights, Matt doesn’t have much time to make things right. But he’s got faith–after all, miracles happen every day in Christmas.





30,000 words



