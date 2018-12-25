One Night in Christmas

Sophia Dane’s life is back on track. After losing her husband in a horrible accident, she’s finally in a happy place. She turned her grief, guilt, and — most of all — the resentment her husband’s family heaped on her after Bryce’s death, into motivation to open a boutique on Main Street in the small-town of Christmas, Colorado. Ready to start anew and ring in the New Year with her friends, Sophie never expects to come face-to-face with her brother-in-law, Adam.





Coming home to Christmas was the last thing that Adam Dane wanted to do. But when he bumps into Sophia — his brother’s widow who he’s been in love with since…forever — he realizes that making the trip home was fate giving him a second chance. Unfortunately, she wants nothing to do with him after the way his family treated her. Adam knows he has a lot of making up to do, but first he needs to convince her to trust him — and his family — again.