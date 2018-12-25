Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
One Night in Christmas
a Christmas, Colorado novella
From a USA Today bestselling author who RaeAnne Thayne calls “heartfelt and delightful” comes a charming novella in the Christmas Colorado series about a small town boutique owner finding her second chance at love.Read More
Sophia Dane’s life is back on track. After losing her husband in a horrible accident, she’s finally in a happy place. She turned her grief, guilt, and — most of all — the resentment her husband’s family heaped on her after Bryce’s death, into motivation to open a boutique on Main Street in the small-town of Christmas, Colorado. Ready to start anew and ring in the New Year with her friends, Sophie never expects to come face-to-face with her brother-in-law, Adam.
Coming home to Christmas was the last thing that Adam Dane wanted to do. But when he bumps into Sophia — his brother’s widow who he’s been in love with since…forever — he realizes that making the trip home was fate giving him a second chance. Unfortunately, she wants nothing to do with him after the way his family treated her. Adam knows he has a lot of making up to do, but first he needs to convince her to trust him — and his family — again.
Edition: Digital original
"Heartfelt and delightful!"—RaeAnne Thayne, New York Times bestselling author
"Christmas, Colorado, will get you in the spirit for love all year long."—Jill Shalvis, New York Times bestselling author
"Come celebrate a Christmas you won't forget."—Roxanne St. Claire, New York Times bestselling author
"Mason's heartfelt fifth contemporary set in Christmas, Colorado, is a laugh-out-loud treat. Readers will chortle over the Christmastime antics of the spoiled sister, overprotective mother, meddling grandmother, loyal friends, and jealous castmates."—Publishers Weekly on Snowbound at Christmas
"Will please fans of zippy small-town stories."—Publishers Weekly on The Trouble with Christmas