Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
It Happened at Christmas
A feel-good Christmas romance
“Christmas, Colorado, will get you in the spirit for love all year long.” — Jill Shalvis, New York Times bestselling author
A second chance is the best Christmas gift of all.
Out of money and out of options, Skylar Davis returns to Christmas, Colorado, seeking the comfort of her best friends. With the small mountain town all decked out for the holidays, there’s no place Skylar would rather be . . . until she comes face-to-face with one of her biggest mistakes: the town’s gorgeous mayor.
Ethan O’Connor likes his life drama-free and predictable. Then Skye blows back into town, as impulsive and passionate as ever. He’s never been able to forget their time together, but she’s exactly the kind of distraction he can’t afford right now. With snow in the air and the magic of the season all around them, will a Christmas miracle bring them back together at last?
Contains the bonus short story “Miracle at Christmas.”
A second chance is the best Christmas gift of all.
Out of money and out of options, Skylar Davis returns to Christmas, Colorado, seeking the comfort of her best friends. With the small mountain town all decked out for the holidays, there’s no place Skylar would rather be . . . until she comes face-to-face with one of her biggest mistakes: the town’s gorgeous mayor.
Ethan O’Connor likes his life drama-free and predictable. Then Skye blows back into town, as impulsive and passionate as ever. He’s never been able to forget their time together, but she’s exactly the kind of distraction he can’t afford right now. With snow in the air and the magic of the season all around them, will a Christmas miracle bring them back together at last?
Contains the bonus short story “Miracle at Christmas.”
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"4 Stars! This is a wonderful story to read this holiday season, and the romance is timeless. This is one of those novels readers will enjoy each and every page of and tell friends about."—RT Book Reviews
"Will please fans of zippy smalltown stories."—Publishers Weekly
"Christmas, Colorado will get you in the spirit for love all year long."—Jill Shalvis, New York Times bestselling author of the Lucky Harbor novels
"Heartfelt and delightful!"—RaeAnne Thayne, New York Times bestselling author on the Harmony Harbor series
"Top Pick! 4 1/2 Stars! Mason has a knockout with the first book in her Harmony Harbor series."—RT Book Reviews on Mistletoe Cottage