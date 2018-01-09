It Happened at Christmas

“Christmas, Colorado, will get you in the spirit for love all year long.” — Jill Shalvis, New York Times bestselling author



A second chance is the best Christmas gift of all.

Out of money and out of options, Skylar Davis returns to Christmas, Colorado, seeking the comfort of her best friends. With the small mountain town all decked out for the holidays, there’s no place Skylar would rather be . . . until she comes face-to-face with one of her biggest mistakes: the town’s gorgeous mayor.



Ethan O’Connor likes his life drama-free and predictable. Then Skye blows back into town, as impulsive and passionate as ever. He’s never been able to forget their time together, but she’s exactly the kind of distraction he can’t afford right now. With snow in the air and the magic of the season all around them, will a Christmas miracle bring them back together at last?



Contains the bonus short story “Miracle at Christmas.”



