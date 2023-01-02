A Lighthouse Christmas

Description

USA Today bestselling author Jenny Hale is sure to charm with a sweet holiday romance for readers of Jenny Colgan and RaeAnne Thayne.



When her beloved grandmother passes away, Mia Broadhurst returns to the snow-covered seaside village of Winsted Cape, North Carolina, where Grandma Ruth ran the lighthouse overlooking the golden beach. This will be Mia’s first Christmas without her, and she can’t bear to part with the lighthouse that has been in their family for generations. As she steps into it, childhood memories rush back to her. She can almost hear them playing tag on the steps . . . But her life is back in New York, dedicated to a busy PR firm, and she has no choice but to sell.



With the snow falling, turning the grounds into a winter wonderland, Mia works with real estate agent Will Thacker. As they restore the historical building, she tries not to notice how handsome he is. After all, she’s only home for Christmas, and Will’s deep blue eyes, as stormy as the Atlantic Ocean, tell her he has his own heartbreak to contend with. Warmed by a crackling fire, Mia packs up Grandma Ruth’s belongings with the help of her mother and sister.



But waiting for them is a black-and-white photograph with a faded inscription. The mysterious message is the key to a family secret that has been hidden for decades––one that changes everything. When Mia finds out the truth, will it save the precious lighthouse and show Mia where her heart belongs? Or will it tear her from Winsted Cape––and Will––forever?