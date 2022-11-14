Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+
The House on Firefly Beach
Fans of Susan Mallery and Mary Alice Monroe will fall in love with this gorgeous, heartwarming summer escape from the USA Today bestselling author of The Summer House.
For Sydney Flynn, Starlight Cottage is her sanctuary. And now, her treasured family home at Firefly Beach is the perfect place for her fresh start. That is, until she spies Nate Henderson. As teenagers, Sydney and Nate promised each other forever. But Sydney has never forgotten how her childhood sweetheart ended their relationship with no explanation. She’s spent the last decade piecing herself back together and trying to figure out exactly what went wrong.
But the Nate Henderson she once knew, the down-to-earth son of a fisherman, always in beach T-shirts and flip-flops, is well and truly gone. In his place is a successful songwriter, with swanky designer suits, who has no business in the small town she calls home. Nate says he wants to make amends with Sydney, yet how can she find it in her heart to forgive him?
When a new development threatens her beloved Starlight Cottage, Sydney needs all the help she can get—even Nate’s. Can they overcome their past to save Firefly Beach and the house that holds so many memories for them? Or will the town they adore, and the love they had for each other, be lost forever?
Praise
"A great summer beach read."—PopSugar on Summer at Firefly Beach
"A perfect beach read about rediscovering oneself, second chances, and the power of healing."—Harlequin Junkie on Summer at Firefly Beach
"Sweet, poignant romance, and authentic characters and a riveting story make it a keeper worth savoring."—Publishers Weekly on The Summer House
"Like a paper and ink version of a chick-flick . . . gives you the butterflies and leaves you happy and hopeful."—Due South on The Summer House