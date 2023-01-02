For Never & Always

“Greer has crafted an idyllic setting I want to whisk away to . . . and a charming cast of characters I want to befriend. Readers are going to lament that Carrigan's isn't a real destination they can jet off to.”—Sarah Hogle, author of Just Like Magic

“SEASON OF LOVE is holiday romance perfection. Warm and cozy, emotional and swoony, Greer has expertly crafted a delightful queer, Jewish holiday story that will easily steal your heart and leave you longing for a weekend away at Carrigan’s.” —Rachael Lippincott, #1 New York Times bestselling co-author of She Gets the Girl and Five Feet Apart

“If you are like me and completely obsessed with Hallmark and holiday movies, then you don't want to miss Helena Greer's debut novel, SEASON OF LOVE. This book hits on all your favorite Hallmark tropes as it weaves a beautiful journey from hate to love for Miriam and Noelle. A cozy, queer, heartfelt holiday romance that will have you grabbing a blanket, a cup of hot chocolate, and snuggling down to read this charming book.” —Rachel Van Dyken, #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Godparent Trap

“A heartwarming and inspiring story about letting go of the past to find your joy and being open to love.” —Abby Jimenez, New York Times bestselling author of Part of Your World, on Season of Love

“If you need the cozy feel of a Hallmark holiday movie in book form, visit Carrigan's! SEASON OF LOVE has all of the warm, queer, Jewish holiday vibes you could possibly want. It's a cup of cocoa with the perfect amount of marshmallows, it's a sweet kiss under the mistletoe. Helena Greer creates characters and settings that I never want to leave behind.”—Jen DeLuca, USA Today bestselling author of Well Matched

“SEASON OF LOVE is a warm and witty romance with characters that leap straight off the page and a setting so cozy readers will ache to visit Carrigan's for real. Greer's writing is vibrant and she handles grief and complicated family dynamics with tenderness, treating her characters with the utmost care and affection. Readers will be absolutely smitten with Noelle and Miriam!”

—Alexandria Bellefleur, bestselling author of Count Your Lucky Stars

“SEASON OF LOVE uses the magic of the holidays to do what romance novels do best: convince its main characters (and its readers) that the healing power of love is something every single person deserves. This heartwarming debut has everything you want in a holiday romance—and I can't wait to recommend it to my friends.” —Therese Beharrie, author of And They All Lived Happily Ever After

“A warm, cozy holiday romance, SEASON OF LOVE is a vibrant exploration of embracing that which is most unexpected in life . . . and in love. Best read under the glow of rainbow twinkle lights and a cup of cocoa.” —Ashley Herring Blake, author of Delilah Green Doesn’t Care

"Stepping into this book is like stepping into an eccentric winter wonderland—exactly the kind of holiday escapism I crave. Come to Carrigan’s for the loveable cast of kooky characters, but stay for the meaningful reflections on grief, family relationships, and identity. At turns a holiday confection and a deep character study, SEASON OF LOVE filled my heart. I can't wait to visit Carrigan’s again and again!”—Alison Cochrun, author of Kiss Her Once For Me

“Satire and romantic holiday magic in equal measure, SEASON OF LOVE is a sly, big-hearted book that will have you laughing even as it makes your heart grow three sizes.”—Jenny Holiday, USA Today bestselling author of So This is Christmas

“One of the most unique and uniquely queer things I've ever read, SEASON OF LOVE is more a place than a book: Carrigan's Christmasland's heart beats just as strongly in these pages as all of its loving, messy, large cast of characters, all of whom are looking for home in their own ways, even if they're already there. By the last page, readers will feel as if they're part of this special family, too.” —Anita Kelly, author of Something Wild & Wonderful