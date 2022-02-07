Helena Greer
Helena Greer writes contemporary romance novels that answer the question, what if this beloved trope were gay? She was born in Tucson, and her heart still lives there although she no longer does. After earning a BA in writing and mythology, and a master's in library science, she spent several years blogging about librarianship before returning to writing creatively.
Helena loves cheesy pop culture, cats without tails, and ancient Greek murderesses.
Helena loves cheesy pop culture, cats without tails, and ancient Greek murderesses.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Season of Love
A witty, glittering rom-com about finding the courage to face your past and learning what it truly means to return home, perfect for fans of…