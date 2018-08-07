Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Kelly Rimmer
Kelly Rimmer is the USA Today bestselling author of contemporary fiction novels including Me Without You, The Secret Daughter, When I Lost You, A Mother’s Confession and her most recent release, Before I Let You Go. She lives in rural Australia with her family.Read More
By the Author
The Secret Daughter
From the bestselling author of Before I Let You Go comes a touching, beautifully told story about the enduring strength of a mother's love."You were…