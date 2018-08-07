Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Secret Daughter

The Secret Daughter

by

From the bestselling author of Before I Let You Go comes a touching, beautifully told story about the enduring strength of a mother’s love.

“You were adopted.”

Three short words and Sabina’s life fractures. There would forever be a Before those words, and an After.

Pregnant with her own child, Sabina can’t understand how a mother could abandon her daughter, or why her parents have kept the past a secret.

Determined to find the woman who gave her away, Sabina makes a discovery that will change everything, not just for her, but for the women who have loved her all these years.

Read More

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Contemporary Women

On Sale: August 20th 2019

Price: $12.99 / $16.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 320

ISBN-13: 9781538732359

Forever Logo
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Meet The Author: Kelly Rimmer

Kelly Rimmer is the USA Today bestselling author of contemporary fiction novels including Me Without You, The Secret Daughter, When I Lost You, A Mother’s Confession and her most recent release, Before I Let You Go. She lives in rural Australia with her family.

Discover More

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"The Secret Daughter packed such an emotional, powerful punch."—Becca's Books
"Kelly Rimmer did an amazing job of telling such a heartbreaking tale."—Steph and Chris Book Reviews
"This was a refreshingly different read which I would put in the same vein as Diane Chamberlain but this was even better than some of Diane's latest releases. "—Shaz's Book Blog
Read More Read Less