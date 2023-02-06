Twisted Secrets (previously published as Indecent Proposal)

“Gritty, sexy and downright riveting.” ―USA Today



Greed. Ambition. Violence. Those are the lessons Olivia Rashidi learned from her mafia family—and she’s determined her young daughter won’t grow up the same way. When she meets Cillian O’Malley, she recognizes he could very easily drag her into the life she’s determined to leave behind. . . yet she still can't stop herself from falling for the smoldering, tortured man.



Plagued by a violent past, Cillian is more vulnerable than anyone realizes. But Olivia sees through him in a way no one else can, and their sizzling chemistry awakens something he thought he’d never experience again. While his proposal of no-strings sex seems simple, what he feels for her isn’t. Cillian knows there is no escape from this life, but for Olivia, he’ll do everything in his power to try, even if it costs his life.