Twisted Secrets (previously published as Indecent Proposal)
Description
“Gritty, sexy and downright riveting.” ―USA Today
Greed. Ambition. Violence. Those are the lessons Olivia Rashidi learned from her mafia family—and she’s determined her young daughter won’t grow up the same way. When she meets Cillian O’Malley, she recognizes he could very easily drag her into the life she’s determined to leave behind. . . yet she still can't stop herself from falling for the smoldering, tortured man.
Plagued by a violent past, Cillian is more vulnerable than anyone realizes. But Olivia sees through him in a way no one else can, and their sizzling chemistry awakens something he thought he’d never experience again. While his proposal of no-strings sex seems simple, what he feels for her isn’t. Cillian knows there is no escape from this life, but for Olivia, he’ll do everything in his power to try, even if it costs his life.
What's Inside
Praise
"Readers who love tortured heroes ...will snap up the latest in her brilliantly imaginative and blisteringly hot O'Malley series."—Booklist
"Top Pick! The chemistry between Cillian and Olivia is amazingly HOT and the connection they have is wicked. ...Another amazing addition to a very addictive series. 5 stars."—Harlequin Junkies
"The O'Malley series is one of my all-time favorites. The stories are fast-paced, gritty, sexy and downright riveting."—USA Today Happy Ever After
"Dark, dirty, and dead sexy."—Tiffany Reisz, bestselling author of The Original Sinners series, on The Marriage Contract
"A romance that takes your breath away and will you have you on the edge of your seat...truly wonderful!!"—Addicted to Romance