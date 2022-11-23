Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Heated Rivals (previously published as The Wedding Pact)


by Katee Robert

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 3, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

On Sale

Jul 3, 2023

Page Count

352 Pages

Publisher

Forever Logo

ISBN-13

9781538743294

Genre

Romance / Fiction / Romance / Contemporary

Description

New York Times and USA Today bestselling author Katee Robert continues her smoking-hot series about the O’Malleys-wealthy, powerful, and full of scandalous family secrets.

Carrigan O’Malley has always known her arranged marriage would be more about power and prestige than passion. But after one taste of the hard-bodied, whiskey-voiced James Halloran, she’s ruined for anyone else. Too bad James and his family are enemy number 1.

Hallorans vs. O’Malleys-that’s how it’s always been. James should be thinking more about how to expand his family’s empire instead of how silky Carrigan’s skin is against his and how he can next get her into his bed. Those are dangerous thoughts. But not nearly as dangerous as he’ll be if he can’t get what he wants: Carrigan by his side for the rest of their lives.

Praise

"The O'Malley series is one of my all-time favorites. The stories are fast-paced, gritty, sexy and downright riveting."—USA Today Happy Ever After
"Will keep you turning pages."—RT Book Reviews
"Dark, dirty, and dead sexy."—Tiffany Reisz, bestselling author of The Original Sinners series, on The Marriage Contract
"I ate this book up with a spoon. It's dark and decadent... like cake. And I love cake. Rating: A"—Smart Bitches, Trashy Books on The Marriage Contract
The O'Malleys